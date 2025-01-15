No shadow cabinet members will be sacked in next four years – Badenoch spokesman
The Conservative leader is ‘very happy’ with her shadow cabinet, her spokesman said.
Every member of Kemi Badenoch’s top team will remain in post until the next election, a spokesman for the Tory leader has claimed.
The Conservative leader is “very happy” with her shadow cabinet, her spokesman said, amid rumours that Rachel Reeves’ position as Chancellor is under threat due to the current turbulence facing the UK economy.
At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir Starmer said his Chancellor would be in post for “many, many years”, as he sought to dispel rumours she could be shuffled out of the job.
Speaking to reporters after the Commons exchanges, a spokesman for Opposition leader Mrs Badenoch said Mel Stride would also remain as Ms Reeves’ counterpart – shadow chancellor – until the next election.
When pressed, he signalled the same was true of all members of the shadow cabinet, adding: “We are very happy with our shadow cabinet as it is, thank you.”
At PMQs, the Tory leader had asked Sir Keir to repeat Ms Reeves’ commitment that the Government would hold only one Budget a year, amid the hike in borrowing costs and slump in the price of the pound.
Mrs Badenoch pointed to the Prime Minister’s claim he has “full confidence” in the Chancellor as she probed him on the economy.
Sir Keir replied: “She’ll be pleased to know the Chancellor will be in place for many, many years to come.”