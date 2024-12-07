What the papers say – December 7
Here are the biggest stories leading Saturday’s front pages.
A variety of royal and political stories vie for the top spot on Saturday’s front pages.
The Sun, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express lead on the Princess of Wales and the royal family giving a “heartwarming message of hope” at a carol concert in Westminster Abbey.
In political news, the Daily Telegraph reports that industry bosses want customers to pay for the cost of building new mini-nuclear reactors, which is at the heart of a new Labour policy.
The i weekend says the Government has dropped a promise to cut emergency waiting times to four hours for 95% of patients.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has warned boosting defence spending could mean cuts in other areas, according to the Daily Mail.
The Independent splashes on calls from domestic abuse campaigners, who have accused Sir Keir Starmer of putting violence against women “on the back burner”.
The Guardian reports the number of victims withdrawing from rape prosecutions has doubled in five years.
M15 has been forced to “pare back” focus on counterterrorism to deal with growing threats from hostile threats like Russia, The Times writes.
In international news, the FTWeekend leads on Romania’s top court’s decision to cancel Sunday’s presidential election following allegations of Russian interference.
Lastly, the Daily Star says people are more likely to get a pay rise or a work promotion by sucking up to their bosses than by working hard.