Death toll rises following ‘atrocious attack’ on German Christmas market

The death toll following an attack on a German Christmas market has risen to five, with more than 200 people injured.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said nearly 40 of those were “so seriously injured that we must be very worried about them”.

Sir Keir Starmer said he was “horrified” by the “atrocious attack” after a car ploughed into the market in Magdeburg and offered his support to the people of Germany.

A Saudi doctor, identified by German media as Taleb A, is believed to have intentionally driven a BMW into the crowded market.

He describes himself as a former Muslim and has accused German authorities of failing to do enough to address what he called the “Islamism of Europe”.

The Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary David Lammy both condemned the attack.

“I am horrified by the atrocious attack in Magdeburg,” Sir Keir said.

“My thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those affected.

“We stand with the people of Germany.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said he was “appalled by the news from Magdeburg” and offered support to his German counterpart.

The Government is in contact with German authorities, the Foreign Office said, and is closely monitoring the situation.

The car was driven through the busy Christmas market at around 7pm.

Magdeburg is the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt to the west of Berlin and has about 240,000 residents.

The suspected attack comes eight years after an attack on a Christmas market in Berlin.

On December 19 2016, an Islamic extremist drove through a crowded market with a truck, killing 13 people and injuring dozens more.

The attacker was killed days later in a shootout in Italy.

Other UK politicians joined the Prime Minister in condemning the incident.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “The perpetrator, and anyone supporting them, must feel the full force of the law

“Anyone supporting or sympathising with this kind of atrocity has no place in a civilised society here.”