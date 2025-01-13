Starmer to host Iraqi PM for talks on migrant returns
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani and Sir Keir will announce a £12.3 billion export package during the visit to Downing Street.
Sir Keir Starmer will host the Iraqi prime minister on Tuesday for talks on migrant returns and to unveil an export deal.
The export package is worth around 10 times last year’s trade between the UK and Iraq and will offer “huge opportunities” for British businesses, Sir Keir said.
He said he would also start talks with his counterpart on a “bespoke returns agreement” between the UK and Iraq.
Sir Keir said: “Secure borders are a vital foundation of our Plan for Change, so I am also very pleased to get started on talks for a bespoke returns agreement between our countries.
“The deal will help dismantle the people smugglers’ business model by sending the clear message that if you come here illegally, you cannot expect to stay.”
The Home Secretary agreed a joint plan to tackle smuggling gangs when she visited Iraq in November.
The two countries agreed to co-operate to return people who have no right to be in the UK and work together to counter “smuggler gang propaganda and misinformation” with the aim of preventing migrants from making dangerous journeys to the UK.
Labour has pledged to “smash the gangs” that transport migrants to cross the Channel in small boats.
Last week, the Government said it would use sanctions to target the finances of people-smuggling networks.