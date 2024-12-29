In Pictures: Sunak, Starmer and stunts during the 2024 general election campaign
Party leaders travelled the length and breadth of the UK as they tried to win votes at the general election.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Photographers from the PA news agency captured a whole host of incredible images during the 2024 general election campaign.
And perhaps the most memorable of all came at the very start when then prime minister Rishi Sunak, drenched in rain, announced from a wet Downing Street that the UK would go to the polls on July 4.
Mr Sunak’s announcement fired the starting gun for a series of carefully staged set pieces as political leaders traversed the UK in the hope of winning the public’s votes.
Without question though, it was Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey who was the master of the political stunt during the 2024 campaign.
Sir Ed wasn’t the only one having fun, however, as the following images show.
But, despite best efforts, things didn’t always go to plan for the party leaders.