Starmer calls for deeper defence co-operation with European Union

Sir Keir Starmer urged Europe’s leaders to do more to counter Vladimir Putin’s attempts to sabotage vital undersea cables.

The Prime Minister told European Union counterparts there should be increased military co-operation and greater industrial collaboration to strengthen defence on the continent.

His comments came as Europe scrambled to consider how to respond to Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

The US president has threatened to take over Greenland, a territory which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, warned of the possibility of slapping tariffs on European Union goods and demanded increased defence spending from the continent’s Nato members.

Sir Keir addressed EU leaders over dinner in Brussels, where he became the first UK prime minister to attend a European Council meeting since Brexit.

He said: “We need to deepen co-operation to protect ourselves from state threats and sabotage, including on sub-sea infrastructure.”

In January, the Government revealed a nuclear-powered Royal Navy attack submarine was used to warn off the Russian spy vessel Yantar which was caught loitering over “UK critical undersea infrastructure”.

Sir Keir told the leaders in Brussels they should also “explore greater co-operation on missions and operations, like we’re already doing with our operations in the Red Sea and our work to train Ukrainian troops”.

The Prime Minister, who is pushing for closer defence and security ties as part of his “reset” in relations with the EU, also called for more work on military research and development, where the UK has “unique skills”.

He also suggested measures to improve military mobility and logistics, and suggested the EU and UK should “deepen our industrial collaboration” – warning against “fragmentation” across the bloc.

“We will be more successful in building the European defence sector and contributing more to our own defence if we work together,” he said.