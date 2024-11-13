Starmer resists pressure to describe war in Gaza as ‘genocide’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Keir Starmer resisted pressure from an Independent MP during Prime Minister’s Questions to describe the war in Gaza as “genocide”.

When asked for his definition of the word, Sir Keir told the Commons he was “well aware of the definition of genocide, and that is why I have never described this as, and referred to it as, genocide”.

His comments came in response to a question from Ayoub Khan, who argued that “genocide is not about numbers, it’s about intent”.

Mr Khan, MP for Birmingham Perry Barr, said: “Article two of the United Nations genocide convention makes it explicitly clear that genocide is not about numbers, it’s about intent.

Will the Prime Minister share his definition of genocide with this House? And will he state what further action he's prepared to take to save the lives of desperate and starving men, women and children? Independent MP Ayoub Khan

“And the intent of the Israeli government and the IDF (Israeli Defence Force) has been explicitly clear in words and in actions over the past 400 days, more than 45,000 innocent men, women and children killed.

“On October 28, the Foreign Secretary denied that a genocide is even taking place and suggested that the Israeli army had not yet killed enough Palestinians to constitute a genocide.

“And last week at PMQs, the Prime Minister started that he has never referred to the atrocities happening in Gaza as a genocide. Will the Prime Minister share his definition of genocide with this House?

“And will he state what further action he’s prepared to take to save the lives of desperate and starving men, women and children? Given that we now hold presidency of the United Nations Security Council.”

The Prime Minister replied: “It would be wise to start a question like that by reference to what happened in October of last year.

“I’m well aware of the definition of genocide, and that is why I have never described this as, and referred to it as, genocide.”