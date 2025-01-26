What the papers say – January 26
Here are the biggest stories leading Sunday’s front pages.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ fiscal plans lead Sunday’s front pages.
The Sunday Mirror splashes on an interview with Ms Reeves, who says she will “deliver for working people”, telling the newspaper she is driven by putting more cash in Britons’ pockets.
Meanwhile, the Chancellor will not tolerate “blockers” in her party who stand in the way of growth plans, according to the Sunday Telegraph.
And the Sunday Express writes farmers have staged a “defiant show of unity” to protest against Ms Reeves’ tax decisions.
The Observer reports Sir Keir Starmer is under pressure to forge closer ties to the European Union five years on from Brexit.
The Mail on Sunday writes the BBC is facing a new crisis after contestant Wynne Evans was caught making sexual comments about one of the show’s hosts.
The Sun on Sunday leads on Holly Willoughby, who has told of her experience being targeted in a murder and kidnap plot in the first interview since her stalker was jailed.
Lastly, the Daily Star reports bald men are “totally irresistible” to women.