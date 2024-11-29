Mauritian PM orders ‘independent review’ of UK Chagos deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Mauritian prime minister has asked for an “independent review” of the Chagos Islands deal with the UK, according to parliamentary records.

According to the Mauritian parliament Hansard record, the new prime minister Navin Ramgoolam said during a session on Friday: “I wish to inform the House that I have asked for an independent review of the confidential draft agreement agreed so far.”

The deal to cede sovereignty over the archipelago to the Mauritian government was announced earlier this year and officials have said itsecures the UK-US military base on Diego Garcia.

The Chagos deal is a good deal. It secures the base that’s in the vital interests of the US and the UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer earlier this week

Under the terms of the deal, the UK-US military presence on the island is expected to run for 99 years with an option to renew, with Britain paying a regular annual sum of money.

Mr Ramgoolam, a critic of the deal before he took office, reportedly expressed continued reservations after a meeting with the UK’s national security adviser Jonathan Powell on Monday.

Mr Ramgoolam – who has been prime minister of Mauritius twice before – was elected earlier this month, and told his parliament that “contents of the negotiations between Mauritius and the United Kingdom during the past two years were unknown to the new government”.

Earlier this week, Sir Keir Starmer defended the deal as a “good deal”.

The Prime Minister told a press conference on Thursday: “The Chagos deal is a good deal. It secures the base that’s in the vital interests of the US and the UK.

“And we are already engaging with the new administration in Mauritius as to how we take that forward.”

There has also been criticism reported from the incoming Trump administration in the US.

The president-elect’s pick for secretary of state, Marco Rubio, warned in October that the agreement posed “a serious threat” to US national security by handing over the islands to a country allied with China.

Officials are understood to be confident that the agreement is in both sides’ interests, and the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said earlier this week that “we have always said that we look forward to engaging with the new Mauritian government and that’s exactly what we’re doing in order to progress the deal”.