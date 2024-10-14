What the papers say – October 14

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Several of Monday’s papers focus on the Prime Minister’s International Investment Summit.

The Guardian says Sir Keir Starmer is set to pledge to slash red tape and “rip out the bureaucracy that blocks investment” at the major summit in central London.

Some of the world’s biggest banks and companies have backed the conference in The Times, writing it is “time to invest in Britain”.

Ahead of the summit, The Daily Telegraph reports some business leaders have warned a Labour raid on National Insurance contributions would threaten jobs and damage investment.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror says state leaders in Australia have pulled out of a reception with the King in advance of the monarch’s trip Down Under.

The Metro leads with MPs preparing to debate on assisted dying legislation.

The i says university bosses have claimed £1 million in expenses amid warnings of a looming funding crisis.

The Prime Minister has been accused of “betraying” voters after committing to contracts to run migration processing centres in Kent until 2032, according to the Daily Express.

The Daily Mail reports on calls for an independent inquiry over the decision to grant Taylor Swift a police escort.

The Financial Times reports China’s deflationary measures are intensifying amid weak consumer and factory prices data.

And the Daily Star says the Met Office has issued an “extreme weather” alert for winter.