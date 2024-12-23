PM looks to ‘brighter future’ at Christmas and ‘wishes for peace in Middle East’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Keir Starmer said he would be looking towards a “better, brighter future for every person” in a Christmas message following a turbulent year for the UK.

The Prime Minister said the season was a time to remember the importance of “being there for one another”, including in “the more difficult times”.

He also expressed hope for “peace, particularly in the Middle East as the birthplace of the Christmas story” amid spiralling conflict across the region.

I’ll be looking towards a better, brighter future for every person and celebrating the joy and wonder that Christmas brings Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

The message comes after a challenging first five months in office for the Labour Government and against the backdrop of a flatlining economy and rising inflation.

Sir Keir said: “This Christmas, people will be travelling up and down the country. Heading home, visiting relatives and loved ones to celebrate together the hope and joy of this special season.

“It’s a time to remind ourselves what’s really important. Family. Friendship. And fellowship between all people.

“Being there for one another – in these celebrations, as well as the more difficult times.”

The Prime Minister sought to strike an optimistic note following another year of political upheaval for Britain, which saw Labour win a landslide victory after a surprise election called by Rishi Sunak in the summer.

After taking office in July, the new Government made a series of unpopular decisions as ministers confronted the realities of creaking public services and strained national finances.

As well as dealing with the economic inheritance, Sir Keir said he needed to fix a “broken society” which manifested itself in summer riots across the country after the Southport knife attack.

Sir Keir said: “This Christmas, I will be hoping for peace, particularly in the Middle East as the birthplace of the Christmas story.

“I’ll be looking towards a better, brighter future for every person and celebrating the joy and wonder that Christmas brings.

“So, from my family to yours, I hope you have a very merry Christmas.”

The message comes after revised official figures released on Monday indicated that UK gross domestic product (GDP) showed no growth between July and September.

Downing Street defended the Government’s record so far when asked about the data, telling reporters: “We had to take those tough decisions to lay the foundations of growth such that we can then deliver the higher living standards over this Parliament that people want to see.”

The Prime Minister also used his message to thank those spending Christmas serving others, including in the NHS and emergency services, the armed forces, churches and charities.

“I know that this is not an easy time for everyone, and my thoughts are with all those who are lonely this Christmas.

“Having a tough time, missing a loved one. You are not alone,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kemi Badenoch said Christmas was a time to reflect on “all that’s happened in the year” and “support all of those people who need our assistance”.

It's a time for us to support all of those people who need our assistance, who need our help, who need our support Kemi Badenoch, Conservative Party leader

“I want to take this opportunity to say thank you to everyone, not just in the Conservative Party or in my constituency, but across the country,” the Tory leader said.

“For all that you have been doing in your communities, supporting each other and helping to keep all our towns, villages and places going.

“I think that Christmas is a time for us to reflect on all that’s happened in the year.

“Sometimes we have amazing years.

“Sometimes, like when I lost my dad, we have difficult years and we’re commiserating, but we do it together.

“But it’s a time for us to support all of those people who need our assistance, who need our help, who need our support.”

She added: “And I’m looking forward to 2025.

“I wish you all the very best for the New Year and all of the exciting things to come.”

Carers embody the Christmas spirit of love, selflessness and generosity Sir Ed Davey, Liberal Democrat leader

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “This year, I’ve had the chance to spend time with some amazing young carers.

“Incredible young people who will spend this Christmas doing what they do all year round; looking after loved ones who are ill or disabled.

“Carers embody the Christmas spirit of love, selflessness and generosity.

“So I hope we can all take some time to think of them, and keep them in our hearts.

“And wish them – and everyone – a Christmas full of peace, joy and love.”