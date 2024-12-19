Starmer warns it will ‘take some time’ to feel the benefits of economic reforms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Keir Starmer pleaded for patience over his drive to improve living standards, warning it “will take some time” for people to feel the benefits.

The Prime Minister hopes changes to planning rules, reforms to regulations and the use of technology and artificial intelligence could help boost sluggish economic growth.

But he told senior MPs on the Commons Liaison Committee that he would not repeat the mistakes of the Tory years and promise quick solutions.

The Prime Minister’s appearance came on the day the Bank of England held interest rates at 4.75% and warned of “heightened uncertainty in the economy” following the UK Budget and US presidential election.

Inflation has also increased, with the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rising to 2.3% in October and 2.6% in November, while the UK economy unexpectedly contracted in October, marking two months in a row of negative growth for the first time since the pandemic.

Sir Keir said: “We’ve had a decade – slightly more – of stagnant growth or low growth and we’ve got to turn that around.”

The Budget was intended to “stabilise the economy” and create the conditions for investment, he said.

“We’ve obviously got to carry out reforms – to planning in particular, to regulation in particular – to drive the growth that we need.”

In his first appearance before the panel of senior MPs who are the chairs of the Commons select committees, Sir Keir said some people were already feeling the benefits of Labour’s reforms.

The increase in the national living wage was a “pay rise for the three million who are the lowest paid” and public sector workers were also feeling the benefit of pay deals.

“In addition to that, the measures that we put in place will improve living standards,” he said.

“It will take some time, of course it will.

“One of the biggest mistakes, I think, in the last 14 years was the idea that everything could be fixed by Christmas. It can’t.

“The planning will take time. The change in regulation will take time, we’ve got a national wealth fund which is investing, getting record investment into the country, that will take time.

“But already some of the lowest paid are already feeling the benefits of a Labour government through what we did in the Budget.”