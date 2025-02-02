Starmer praises ‘real progress’ in UK’s ties with Germany as he hosts Scholz

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer praised the “real progress” in the UK’s relationship with Germany as he welcomed Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Chequers on Sunday.

The two leaders met at the Prime Minister’s country residence ahead of his visit to Belgium on Monday, where he will meet with EU chiefs in an effort to “reset” relations with the block.

Ukraine and the Middle East were among the topics of conversation as Mr Scholz met with Sir Keir at the Buckinghamshire country house, a No 10 spokesperson said.

The two leaders warmly shook hands and posed for photos as Mr Scholz arrived.

At the the start of their meeting, the Prime Minister said: “Olaf, my friend, you’re very, very welcome here at Chequers and thank you so much for making the time for this important meeting, particularly when you’re in the middle of an election campaign.

“When I started as Prime Minister seven months ago now, I was determined to strengthen the relationship between our two countries – already very good, but I thought it could be stronger on a number of fronts.

“And thanks to your leadership, I think we’ve made real progress.”

The UK and Germany share a “common approach on key issues and challenges”, including the war in Ukraine, Sir Keir told his counterpart.

As he plans to fly to Belgium to meet European leaders, Sir Keir added: “I’m very much looking forward to coming for the dinner on Monday on the eve of the EU Council, and of course the wider reset in relations between the UK and EU.”

Mr Scholz echoed that his visit to Chequers was “a good sign of the very good relations between our two countries, and indeed between the two of us.”

Sir Keir and Mr Scholz also enjoyed a private walk through the estate grounds before having lunch in the dining room, spending around two and a half hours together.