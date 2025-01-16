Starmer finds alleged spiking on parliamentary estate ‘incredibly concerning’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prime Minister finds an alleged incident of spiking in a bar on the UK parliamentary estate “incredibly concerning”, Downing Street has said.

Police are investigating after Scotland Yard received reports of an incident on January 7 in the Palace of Westminster.

The woman, a parliamentary researcher, alerted security and staff in Parliament’s Strangers’ Bar to her drink having been tampered with, according to Politico, which first reported the incident.

“These are incredibly concerning reports,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

He said he could not comment on specifics while the police investigation takes place.

“Women have a right to feel safe everywhere… everyone on the parliamentary state should feel safe in their workplace,” he added.

He pointed to the Government’s commitment to crack down on spiking by making it a specific offence – and launching specialist training for up to 10,000 bar staff nationwide.

A UK Parliament spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident which took place on the parliamentary estate in early January, which was reported to parliamentary security and is now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Service.”

The FDA union, which represents civil servants and public sector professionals, has urged parliamentary authorities to “assess the risks and take immediate action to prevent this happening again”.

Parliamentary authorities have said they are treating the matter extremely seriously.

Mike Clancy, general secretary of Prospect trade union, said: “This is a very concerning alleged incident, especially given the long history of allegations about behaviour in Parliament.

“We will be seeking more information about this case and will continue to work to ensure parliamentary staff can feel safe in their workplace.”