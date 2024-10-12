Starmer: It has been ‘very tough’ to keep family time free since moving to No 10

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Sir Keir Starmer admitted it has been “very tough” to keep time free for his family since becoming Prime Minister.

Speaking to the BBC’s Newscast podcast, Sir Keir said it had been difficult to adjust to living in Downing Street and that Number 10 is an “odd environment” for his 13-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son to grow up in.

Reflecting on how his life has changed in his first 100 days in office, the Prime Minister told the programme he is someone who likes to “maintain strong contact” with his friends and relatives and it is “not very normal” that all visitors have to come through an armed guard in order to see him.

Look, one of the things that our children are completely skilled at is ribbing their dad mercilessly all of the time. It's brilliant Sir Keir Starmer on his two children

Sir Keir continued: “So does it impact on your life? Yes of course it does.

“But did I know that’s what would happen? Yes, of course I did.

“And therefore, none of that came as a surprise.

“But I can’t pretend it doesn’t make a difference to the way we’re able to just live our lives.”

Asked by the BBC’s Chris Mason whether he had managed to keep Friday nights or another time free to “retain a semblance of normality and family time”, Sir Keir responded: “No, it’s been very tough.”

He continued: “The Friday nights are almost always eaten up now with work and that’s fine. That’s understandable.

“It’s really important for me to spend time with Vic and the kids and therefore whatever time I can carve out – I will carve out,” he added.

“I had kids because I want to be with them, enjoy their company,” the Prime Minister continued. “They are my pride and joy and therefore I love spending time with them.

“They’re very funny.”

Sir Keir went on to say that there are positive aspects to his family residing in Downing Street as his children are able to “pop down” to see him in his office for a few minutes when they get home from school, whereas previously they would have gone back to their home in Kentish Town while he was at work in Westminster.

Later in the interview, Sir Keir admitted he had heard of an Instagram account called “rating Starmer’s hair” which his children use to “rib” him.

He said: “Look, one of the things that our children are completely skilled at is ribbing their dad mercilessly all of the time. It’s brilliant.

“So the moment I walk in the door, they begin.”