Starmer welcomes ‘wonderful and long-overdue’ news of hostages’ release

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the “wonderful and long-overdue” news that three hostages including British citizen Emily Damari have been released by Hamas.

British-Israeli Ms Damari was freed on Sunday, at the start of a ceasefire deal with Israel which secured the phased release of those in captivity as well as a pause in the 15-month long conflict.

Sir Keir also said that today “represents another day of suffering for those who haven’t made it home yet”.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, the Prime Minster said: “The release of three hostages today is wonderful and long-overdue news after months of agony for them and their families.

“Among them is British citizen Emily Damari, who will now be reunited with her family, including her mother Amanda who has never stopped her tireless fight to bring her daughter home.

“I wish them all the very best as they begin the road to recovery after the intolerable trauma they have experienced. We stand ready to offer assistance and support.

“However, today also represents another day of suffering for those who haven’t made it home yet – so while this ceasefire deal should be welcomed, we must not forget about those who remain in captivity under Hamas.

“We must now see the remaining phases of the ceasefire deal implemented in full and on schedule, including the release of those remaining hostages and a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“The UK stands ready to do everything it can to support a permanent and peaceful solution.”