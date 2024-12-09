North of England to benefit from further Saudi trade, Starmer says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The north of England will directly benefit from closer trade ties with Saudi Arabia, Sir Keir Starmer has said as he visits the country.

The Prime Minister insisted his “international agenda starts at home” as he visits the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Monday in a bid to build closer economic ties with the two Gulf states.

As he does, a Manchester-based company specialising in wonder material graphene has announced a deal with the Saudis to use its product in a major project.

I am determined to ensure international diplomacy drives local results Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir said: “Every region and nation in the United Kingdom should feel the impact of our Plan for Change, which is why I am in the Gulf forging closer ties and strengthening relationships that support our growth mission in every corner of the country.

“I am determined to ensure international diplomacy drives local results, whether that is discussing how we can support regeneration in the UK or supporting business deals that create jobs – my international agenda starts at home.”

Graphene Innovation Manchester is to announce the launch of the world’s first commercial production of graphene-enriched carbon fibre on Monday.

The advanced material is considered environmentally sustainable, and will be used in Saudi Arabia’s Neom project, which is aiming to build a huge urban area.

Part of the mega project, known as the Line, is intended to result in a linear city stretching more than 100 miles long.

It has however reportedly been scaled back due to costs, and is subject to concerns about human rights violations due to tribal land clearances.

Some £250 million of investment into a research and innovation hub in Greater Manchester and more than 1,000 skilled jobs could be created as a result of the deal.

Sir Keir also hopes to build on the close ties between Newcastle and Saudi Arabia, which owns the English city’s football club.

Britain and the Saudis will work to set up an international institute for clean hydrogen, backed by a consortium of universities, including Newcastle University.

Mayor of the North East Kim McGuinness will join the Prime Minister in Saudi Arabia on Monday for the talks which follow his visit to the Emirates.

The Prime Minister’s trip to the Gulf comes amid further turmoil in the Middle East, with Syria’s government overthrown by an insurgency over the weekend.

Its president, Bashar Assad, has fled the country for Moscow, according to his Russian allies.

Sir Keir has meanwhile faced calls to raise the human rights record of Saudi Arabia as he visits the Gulf.

Some 300 people have been executed in Saudi Arabia in 2024, the highest ever toll in a single year.

Legal campaign group Reprieve said the Prime Minister could help to save the lives of those awaiting the death penalty, including two child defendants.