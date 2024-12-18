Keir Starmer defends record after bruising time in No 10

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has said he would be “judged at the next election” after his popularity and Labour’s poll ratings have plummeted since taking office.

The Prime Minister defended his actions in office and the time he has spent out of the country, insisting that his Government would make people “feel better off”.

He told LBC Radio he would do “tough stuff” on planning and regulation to boost economic growth.

I want people at the next election to say I feel better off, I know the health service is working properly now, and I can see a future for myself and my kids Sir Keir Starmer

Asked about his personal unpopularity, Sir Keir said: “What worries me is, and what gets me out of bed every day, is how we deliver for those people who voted us in in July to change the country for the better.

“How can we make them better off? How can I get those waiting lists down? How can we make sure that every young person has the chance to go as far as their talent will take them?

“So they’re the things that keep me awake. They’re the things I get up for in the morning.

“And look, I will be judged at the next general election, on whether I’ve delivered. I’m very clear about that.”

The PA news agency’s analysis of opinion polls in the week ending December 15 put Labour on 26 points, just one point ahead of the Conservatives and four clear of Reform UK.

With the economy flatlining and inflation increasing, Sir Keir acknowledged “we need to go further” to achieve growth.

“We’ve stabilised the economy with the Budget, but that’s not the limits of my ambition.

“I know we’ve got to do the tough stuff on planning, and we’re going to do the stuff, tough stuff on regulation. There’s more that we need to do.”

He said the benefits of growth had to be “felt in the pockets of working people” rather than just being “a line on a chart”.

“I want people at the next election to say I feel better off, I know the health service is working properly now, and I can see a future for myself and my kids,” he said.

Sir Keir visited Norway and Estonia this week, the latest in a series of overseas trips he has made since entering No 10.

The Prime Minister defended his travel: “What I’ve been able to do is to make the case for Britain and the investment that’s coming into our country – £63 billion came in in our investment summit because we’re out there making the case for our country.

“And therefore, there’s a direct link between the work that we’re doing internationally and the impact back at home, and it’s very important that that is done.”