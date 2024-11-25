Starmer said children will have ‘better Christmas’ as he backs festive appeal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has backed one of the UK’s largest Christmas appeals and said families will have a “better Christmas because of it”.

The Cash for Kids’ Mission Christmas charity aims to raise money to help disadvantaged children, young people and their families who face poverty, illness and neglect, or those living with additional needs.

It also aims to ensure every child receives a present on Christmas Day as members of the public can donate money or give gifts and other essential items to their local Cash for Kids drop-off points.

Sir Keir spoke about the importance of the charity on Bauer Media-owned Greatest Hits Radio, one of the radio stations supporting the appeal.

The Labour leader said: “Campaigns such as Mission Christmas are so important – and I’d like to thank everyone involved in it not just this year but every year.

“There will be lots of families and children in particular who will have a better Christmas, a brilliant Christmas, because of it.”

Other Bauer Media radio stations supporting the charity include Hit Radio, Magic Radio and Absolute Radio.

The charity is expecting a record number of requests for help as the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact families across the UK.

Governing bodies, such as social services, general practitioners and teachers, charities or community organisations can send applications for children to ensure they receive support and a gift this festive period.

So far, the charity has received applications for more than 291,000 children amounting to more than the total number it helped during last year’s appeal.

In 2023, the Mission Christmas appeal collected more than £17.4 million in gifts and cash donations, which were given to 290,604 children and young people.

For more information about how to donate visit https://www.cashforkids.org.uk/mission or a £10 donation can be made by texting ‘MISSION’ to 70910 which allows the Cash for Kids team to buy a gift using the monetary donation.