PM says Badenoch wants to ‘shrink pensions’ as he commits to no means-testing

Sir Keir Starmer has committed that the Government will not means-test the state pension, as he claimed Kemi Badenoch’s only policy is to “shrink pensions”.

During exchanges focused on the growth strategies announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves on Wednesday, the Conservative leader also accused the Prime Minister of having “misled” MPs in relation to his comments on the Children’s Wellbeing Bill.

Opening Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir said: “Let me be absolutely clear, there will be no means-testing of the state pension under this Labour Government.

“We’re committed both to the triple lock and to the principle that people should receive pension based on their contribution, regardless of their wealth.”

He added: “When people like the Leader of Opposition say that they want means-testing, that means a cut, the difference is they cut pensions, we are increasing them.”

The Government has come under fire for introducing means-testing of the winter fuel payment, making it applicable only to those claiming pension credit.

As Mrs Badenoch came to the Despatch box to call on Sir Keir to withdraw the Employment Rights Bill, which she described as “anti-growth” she said: “(Sir Keir) doesn’t want to talk about the Employment Bill because he doesn’t know about it.

“Last week he misled the House, he was not on top of his own education Bill.”

Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “We can’t accuse the Prime Minister of misleading the House.”

As Tory MPs shouted “he did”, Sir Lindsay said to Mrs Badenoch: “No, we can’t do it. I’m sure there’s words that you would prefer to use.”

She continued: “Last week, he claimed to have laid down an amendment that he had not made. He doesn’t know what is going on in here or out there.”

After reiterating growth policies outlined by Ms Reeves, Sir Keir said: “We want to grow the economy, the only policies (Mrs Badenoch’s) got is to shrink pensions.”

During PMQs last Wednesday, Mrs Badenoch claimed a clause in the Government’s Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill means teachers’ pay will be capped.

Sir Keir responded: “If she hopped off social media for a while, she would have seen the amendment that we put down this morning to achieve that aim.”

Later in PMQs Sir Keir told Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell to “talk to his leader” after Mr Rosindell referred to “a colossal increase in immigration”.

Mr Rosindell said his constituents in Romford are “shocked, angry and dismayed” by ONS projections that predict the UK population could reach 72.5 million by mid-2032 because of net migration, which he described as “unsustainable”.

He said: “Who voted for that? And will the Government do something to ensure that the population of this country is sustainable going forward, because there is no mandate for such a colossal increase in immigration in this country?”

Sir Keir Starmer: “I think he should talk to his leader, because net migration went through the roof under the last government, nearly one million quadrupled, and who was cheering it on? Who was cheering it on? The Leader of the Opposition.

“His constituents are right to be concerned about the loss of control by the last government, we’re taking control, we will bring these numbers down, but the record is absolutely clear, and it sits right there.”

Elsewhere in the session, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey called for urgency in bringing forward delayed hospital rebuild projects.

He said had visited a hospital in Barnstaple that a surgeon had described as “like a ticking time-bomb”.

Sir Ed said: “He explained that a hospital that size needs 12 operating theatres to meet demand. They’ve got just four.

“The last Conservative government promised to rebuild it and we all know that was a hollow promise.

“Now North Devon District Hospital is one of nine across the country where their urgent rebuild programme has now been postponed for over 10 years, so will the Prime Minister meet honourable members whose constituents’ lives are being harmed by this delay to see if there’s any way we can bring these urgent projects forward?”

Sir Keir replied: “I think people across the country are right to feel angry and betrayed and frustrated at the last government’s plan – non-plan – on hospitals. It was unachievable, it was unfunded, it was empty promises.

“Under them, these hospitals would never have been built. Our funded plan backed by the investment we’ve put in will deliver them.

“We will take such steps as we can on hubs, etc, to advance quickly our waiting lists and operations, as he knows, and I’m more than happy to talk or to make sure that all constituents and members can meet relevant ministers.”