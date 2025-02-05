I was working while Tories partied: Starmer defends meeting voice coach
The Labour leader made the comments at Prime Minister’s Questions.
Sir Keir Starmer has defended meeting a voice coach during the winter of 2020, saying “I was working” while the Tories were “partying”.
The Prime Minister has denied breaching restrictions in place during the coronavirus pandemic by working with a communication skills specialist on a response to Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.
Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir said: “In December 2020 I was in my office working on the expected Brexit deal.
“With my team, we had to analyse the deal as it came in at speed, prepare and deliver a live statement at speed on one of the most important issues for our country in recent years.
“That’s what I was doing. What were they doing?
“Suitcases of booze into Downing Street, partying and fighting, vomiting up the walls, leaving the cleaner to remove red wine stains.
“That’s the difference. I was working – they were partying.”