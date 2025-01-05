What the papers say – January 5

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Prince of Wales’ shock at the death of Briton Edward Pettifer in the New Orleans terror attack on New Year’s Day features on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sun on Sunday and Sunday People focus on William’s reaction to the death of his childhood nanny’s stepson.

A picture of Mr Pettifer features on the front of The Sunday Telegraph alongside a story about the prospect of a rise in the cost of flights in the push to reach net-zero targets.

The Observer concentrates on fears of unrest for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer over a potential move to use open prisons for more offenders.

There is more bad news for Sir Keir in the Mail on Sunday, which focuses on a poll suggesting a third of people asked think he will last no more than a year in office.

The PM also features on the front of The Sunday Times with a warning from Nato that he needs to increase spending on air and missile defences.

The Independent front page carries a range of figures which it says show the “true cost of Brexit” over the five years since leaving the EU.

A “perfect storm” of freezing weather and a growth in winter viruses hitting the NHS features on the front of the Sunday Express.

The Sunday Mirror leads on an interview with former Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice on how he feared his career was over after a bullying row.

And the Daily Star on Sunday heralds “The Age of the Budgie Smugglers”.