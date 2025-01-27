Starmer: Holocaust was ‘collective endeavour’ by ordinary people consumed by hatred

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prime Minister has said the Holocaust was a “collective endeavour” by ordinary people “consumed by the hatred of difference”.

It is now a collective endeavour for “all of us” to defeat the “hatred we stand against today”, Sir Keir Starmer said in a speech to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

He spoke of his “harrowing” visit to Block 27 at Auschwitz with his wife Victoria earlier this month to search for members of her family in the Book of Names.

As I left Block 27, I saw the words of Primo Levi. It happened, it can happen again: that is the warning of the Holocaust to all of us. And it’s why it is a duty for all of us to make 'never again' finally mean what it says: Never again Sir Keir Starmer

“We turned page after page after page just to find the first letter of a name. It gave me an overwhelming sense of the sheer scale of this industrialised murder.

“And every one of those names, like the names we were looking for – was an individual person. Someone’s mother, father, brother, sister brutally murdered, simply because they were Jewish.”

He said he was “humbled” by the courage of Holocaust survivors Renee Salt and Arek Hersh when he met them last week.

“I felt waves of revulsion at the depravity they described, at the cynicism,” he said.

“People told to bring their belongings like the piles of pots and pans I saw myself. The commandant living next door bringing up his family, the normalisation of murder, like it was just another day’s work.

“In Auschwitz, I saw photographs of Nazi guards standing with Jewish prisoners staring at the camera – completely indifferent – and in one case, even smiling.

“It showed more powerfully than ever how the Holocaust was a collective endeavour by thousands of ordinary individuals utterly consumed by the hatred of difference.

“And that is the hatred we stand against today, and it is a collective endeavour for all of us to defeat it.”

A National Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre is being established to remember the six million Jewish victims and Holocaust education will be made a “truly national endeavour”, he said.

“We will ensure all schools teach it and seek to give every young person the opportunity to hear a recorded survivor testimony.

“Because by learning from survivors like Renee and Arek we can develop that empathy for others and that appreciation of our common humanity, which is the ultimate way to defeat the hatred of difference.

“As I left Block 27, I saw the words of Primo Levi. It happened, it can happen again: that is the warning of the Holocaust to all of us.

“And it’s why it is a duty for all of us to make ‘never again’ finally mean what it says: Never again.”