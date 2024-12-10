King to host inaugural presentation ceremony for Elizabeth Emblems

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The King will present the first Elizabeth Emblems to family members of former firefighters, police officers and other public servants who have died in the line of duty.

Charles will host the inaugural presentation ceremony at Windsor Castle in recognition of the sacrifices of 38 people who lost their lives serving their communities.

Among the recipients will be the loved ones of police officer Andrew Harper, who was killed while responding to a bike theft by three teenagers in Berkshire in August 2019, while serving with Thames Valley Police.

He was caught in a strap attached to the back of a car and dragged down a winding country road, just four weeks after getting married.Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said about the Emblems: “We must never forget those who have given their lives to protect others in the line of duty.

“While families will never be able to replace their loved ones, the Elizabeth Emblem pays tribute to the sacrifice they have made.”

The Emblem is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises members of the UK Armed Forces who died in action or as a result of a terrorist attack.

Its design features a rosemary wreath, a traditional symbol of remembrance, surrounding a Tudor Crown and the inscription “For A Life Given In Service”.

The families of Pcs Nicola Hughes and Fiona Bone, who were murdered by Dale Cregan in Greater Manchester in 2012, will also be awarded an Elizabeth Emblem during the ceremony.

Ms Hughes, 23, and Ms Bone, 32, died in a gun and grenade attack while responding to a 999 call in Hattersley, Greater Manchester.

Following a campaign by the fathers of the two police officers, Bryn Hughes and Paul Bone, it was announced earlier this year that the emblem would be awarded to the next of kin of police officers, firefighters and other public servants.

Mr Bone said he would like their daughters to be remembered as “happy, bubbly public servants”, adding “They were doing their job happily, tried to help people – on that day it just went all wrong.”