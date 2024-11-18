Starmer calls for ‘respectful’ relationship with China in meeting with Xi

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has said he told Xi Jinping he wanted “respectful” relations with Beijing as he became the first prime minister to meet the Chinese president since 2018.

The Prime Minister raised the case of detained pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai in a sign he was prepared to challenge China over human rights abuses, but he also signalled a desire for greater business co-operation.

Sir Keir also suggested a full UK-China meeting in London or Beijing as part of his desire for “consistent, durable, respectful” ties between the two countries.

He also told the Chinese leader that he “wanted to engage honestly” on issues where the two nations disagree, “including on Hong Kong, human rights and Russia’s war in Ukraine”, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

The pair met in Brazil, where both leaders are attending the G20 summit.

Sir Keir said a “strong UK-China relationship is important for both of our countries” and for the “broader international community”.

The UK-China relationship has deteriorated in recent years, with concerns over security, human rights and the sanctioning of Westminster parliamentarians souring ties with Beijing.

Despite the renewed engagement by the Labour administration, the relationship is still a long way from the “golden era” sought by the Conservatives under David Cameron and Theresa May.

The Prime Minister told the Chinese leader: “We want our relations to be consistent, durable, respectful, as we have agreed, avoid surprises where possible.”

He added: “The UK will be a predictable, consistent, sovereign actor committed to the rule of law.”

Sir Keir’s meeting followed Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s visit to Beijing in October for talks with counterpart Wang Yi.

The Prime Minister told Mr Xi: “I’m very pleased that my Foreign Secretary and foreign minister Wang met recently to discuss respective concerns including on human rights and parliamentary sanctions, Taiwan, the South China Sea and our shared interest in Hong Kong.

“We are concerned by reports of Jimmy Lai’s deterioration.”

It was also agreed that the Chancellor Rachel Reeves should visit Beijing next year to discuss financial cooperation with vice premier He Lifeng.

According to a readout of the meeting issued by Number 10, the Prime Minister “said that he also wanted to engage honestly and frankly on those areas where we have different perspectives, including on Hong Kong, human rights and Russia’s war in Ukraine”.

The readout states that discussions touched on “trade and investment, health, education and other areas of mutual interest”.

They also discussed the climate, on which “both said that this should be high on the agenda and there was more work to be done to accelerate global progress towards net zero,” according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

Meanwhile, a No 10 spokeswoman told reporters: “We’ve consistently said when it comes to China that it is important to engage seriously and pragmatically, and that involves challenging (the Chinese) where necessary.”

She added: “The Prime Minister believes that it’s as important, as a serious government, to engage with China given the size of the economy and its position on the world stage.

“His priority is on pursuing pragmatic and serious diplomatic relationships.”

China and the UK have broad space for co-operation across various domains, including trade, investment, clean energy, financial services, healthcare and improving our peoples’ well-being China's President Xi Jinping

Speaking through a translator, Mr Xi told Sir Keir: “China and the UK have broad space for co-operation across various domains, including trade, investment, clean energy, financial services, healthcare and improving our peoples’ well-being.

“We should take fostering greater development, better serving our peoples and contributing more to the world as our goal.

“Live up to our strategic partnership and commit to mutual respect, openness, co-operation, exchanges and mutual learning for shared benefit … in doing so we will break new ground in the China-UK relationship amid a changing world and better underscore our relationship’s relevance for the times and its significance for the world.”

The President also appeared to repeat Labour’s Government messaging, as according to the translation he said that the new Government is “working to fix the foundations of the economy and rebuild Britain”.

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel has said that Sir Keir “should have been stronger in raising our concerns over human rights” following the meeting.

Dame Priti said: “Britain’s standing on the world stage risks being weakened if the Prime Minister does not robustly defend our national interest.”

“While it is important to have a constructive diplomatic dialogue with China, the Prime Minister should have been stronger in raising our concerns over human rights, the repressive nature of the national security laws imposed on Hong Kong, and the security, safety and wellbeing of British nationals, like Jimmy Lai, who should be freed from custody.

“In this uncertain world, we need leaders who are clear about defending this country’s national interest, and who are not afraid to stand up against China’s malign influence with confidence and authority.

“Starmer must set out, as part of his supposed reset, what assurances he received from President Xi on the UK’s areas of concern.”