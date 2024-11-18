Keir Starmer to meet China’s President Xi in margins of G20 summit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Keir Starmer will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Brazil on Monday, the first time a British premier has met him since 2018.

The pair will hold talks in Rio de Janeiro on Monday and Sir Keir pledged to have “pragmatic” discussions with the leader of the Asian economic superpower when they speak.

The Xi meeting will be one in a series of discussions the Prime Minister is expected to have with world leaders at the two-day summit, with conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East likely to be high on the agenda.

Sir Keir said: “I am planning to have a bilateral with President Xi at the G20. I think that’s important.

“We are both global players, global powers, both permanent members of the Security Council and of the G20.

“China’s economy is obviously the second biggest in the world. It’s one of our biggest trading partners and therefore I will be having serious pragmatic discussions with the president when I meet him.”

The UK-China relationship has deteriorated in recent years, with concerns over security, human rights and the sanctioning of Westminster parliamentarians souring ties with Beijing.

Despite the engagement by the Labour administration, the relationship is still a long way from the “golden era” under the David Cameron and Theresa May administrations.

Asked if he wanted a better relationship with Beijing than previous governments, Sir Keir added: “Given the size of the economy, it is very important that we have a pragmatic and serious relationship, and that’s what I intend to pursue.”

Trade could be one of the issues that comes up for discussion amid concern over US President-elect Donald Trump’s threats to impose tariffs on imports.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden had a meeting with Mr Xi on Saturday.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, one of the MPs and peers sanctioned for speaking out on China’s human rights record, told the Daily Mail: “This is very sad. Those suffering genocide and slave labour under the brutal hands of Xi will feel betrayed.

“Starmer will be seen as weak by Xi who will see him as coming to him in a ‘kowtow’ begging for trade.”

Campaign group Amnesty International UK’s chief executive Sacha Deshmukh said Sir Keir must raise the case of Jimmy Lai, the pro-democracy activist and British national imprisoned in Hong Kong.

He said: “The appalling state of human rights across China must be top of the agenda, including raising alarm about the industrial-scale repression of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and Tibet, the crushing of press freedom and hounding of activists and critics in Hong Kong and China.

“Prime Minister Starmer must also be clear that China’s campaign of terrorising students and campaigners here in the UK will not be tolerated.”

Opposition frontbenchers criticised the Prime Minister for meeting China’s leader as Mr Lai’s trial is set to begin.

Shadow Foreign Office minister Alicia Kearns told the PA news agency: “On Keir’s first call with Xi he didn’t raise the case of British national Jimmy Lai, and it is quite something now to hold a bilateral meeting with Xi the same week Jimmy will finally be taken out of the torture of private detention only to appear in a show trial whose sole purpose is to prop up Xi and entrench their attempt at strangling media freedoms and basic human rights in Hong Kong.”

Shadow security minister Tom Tugendhat, who has been sanctioned by Beijing, described Mr Lai’s case as a “sham trial”.

He added: “Of course we need to talk to China – our embassy does that every day – but we the first thing we need to do is defend our own people.”