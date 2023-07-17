Keith Duffy pays tribute to Ronan Keating’s brother after death in crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Boyzone singer Keith Duffy has paid tribute to Ronan Keating’s older brother, who died in a car crash at the weekend.

Ciaran Keating, aged in his 50s, died in a two-vehicle collision in Co Mayo.

His wife was also injured, along with the driver and passenger in the other vehicle, it is understood.

“I can’t comprehend the loss and devastation of my brother @rokeating and all the Keating family,” Duffy said on Instagram.

“All my family are praying and thinking of our Keating family right now.

“Ciaran, from the early days you toured with us you (were) a great guide on our journey in the early days.

“You helped and supported us young, innocent kids. Take your place in heaven buddy with your mam, Marie.”

Marie Keating was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 1996 and died of the disease in February 1998, aged 51.

The Marie Keating Foundation was set up by the family in the years after her death to help raise awareness of symptoms of the disease and support people having treatment.

In a statement, the cancer charity said Ciaran will be “missed greatly”.

“The whole team and Board of the Marie Keating Foundation are devastated to learn of the tragic death of Ciaran Keating,” it said in a statement.

He will be missed greatly and our deepest sympathies are extended to his wife Annemarie, his children Ruairi, Conall and Ashling Marie, to his father Gerry, his brothers Gerard, Gary and Ronan, to his sister our friend and colleague Linda and extended family and friends Marie Keating Foundation

“Together with his family, Ciaran established the Foundation following the death of his mother Marie to breast cancer 25 years ago.

“Ciaran was such a great supporter of our work and often acted as relief driver of our Mobile Information Unit in the West when time allowed. He joined us recently to celebrate 25 years of the Foundation at our annual celebrity golf classic in the K-Club.

“He will be missed greatly and our deepest sympathies are extended to his wife Annemarie, his children Ruairi, Conall and Ashling Marie, to his father Gerry, his brothers Gerard, Gary and Ronan, to his sister our friend and colleague Linda and extended family and friends.”

The crash happened on the N5 at Ballymiles, near Swinford, on Saturday afternoon.

Irish police have appealed for information about the collision.

Ronan Keating rose to prominence during the 1990s as a member of Irish boyband Boyzone, alongside fellow members Duffy, Stephen Gately, Mikey Graham and Shane Lynch.

He enjoyed a successful music career and has also presented radio and TV programmes.

He appeared on ITV1 on Saturday as a judge on The Voice Kids and is co-host of BBC chat programme The One Show.