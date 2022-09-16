Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Jonathan Gullis suggests he has taken on schools brief

The DfE said ministerial portfolios will be confirmed next week.

Amy Gibbons
Friday 16 September 2022 22:44
Jonathan Gullis during Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Jonathan Gullis during Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
(PA Media)

Former teacher Jonathan Gullis has suggested he has taken on the schools brief in his new role as an education minister.

The MP for Stoke-on-Trent North joined the Department for Education (DfE) as a parliamentary under-secretary of state earlier this month.

However, it was unclear exactly where his responsibilities would lie – with his brief, along with that of fellow new minister Kelly Tolhurst, yet to be formally announced.

The DfE told the PA news agency ministerial portfolios will be confirmed next week.

But Mr Gullis’s LinkedIn page has already been updated to state he is now the minister for school standards.

Recommended

With Andrea Jenkyns serving as the minister for skills, further and higher education, this suggests Ms Tolhurst may assume the children and families remit.

Mr Gullis, who used to sit on the Commons Education Committee, is a vocal proponent of the grammar school system, and has run a campaign to scrap the ban on opening new institutions.

He would be another fresh face in the schools minister role, succeeding Will Quince and Robin Walker, who both held the job for just a matter of months.

His new boss, Education Secretary Kit Malthouse, recently became the fifth person to hold the top post in the department in the space of a year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in