What the papers say – February 1

A range of topics spanning the BBC, Brexit and beyond feature on the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers.

The BBC ignored union warnings and was aware of “complaints” against Wynne Evans before he was cast in Strictly Come Dancing, reports the Daily Mirror.

Brexit’s fifth birthday leads the Daily Express with Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch using the milestone to accuse the Government of betraying Britons who voted to leave.

As Mrs Badencoch pledges to stay true to the will of the people, the i weekend concentrates on the results of a pill indicating the majority of voter would opt back into the EU if given the chance.

The Times runs with a health story, writing that people on long-term sick leave may be forced to return to work or have their welfare benefits slashed.

The FT Weekend focuses on pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca as the biotech company ditches its plans for a £450 million facility in Liverpool after funding cuts.

The Daily Mail says the embattled Duke of York is facing a fresh scandal surrounding his links with paedophile financier Jefferey Epstein.

The Sun reports that the Duke of York pub in Central London has decided to distance itself from the royal and has dumped his portrait from outside the watering hole.

The Guardian gives its front page over to an account of a reporter’s return home to Gaza after the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel allowed people to head home after more than a year.

The Daily Telegraph looks abroad for its front, with a piece on the US decision to “absolutely” impose tariffs and sweeping taxes on goods from China and several other nations.

Lastly, the Daily Star writes that US President Donald Trump has triggered a modern-day gold rush in the UK,with American investors rushing to scoop up British bullion.