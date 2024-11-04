Badenoch set to reveal new Conservative shadow cabinet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Kemi Badenoch is set to begin naming her shadow cabinet ahead of its first meeting on Tuesday.

The new Tory leader is yet to name her top team following her victory in the leadership election on Saturday, although several MPs have been widely tipped for frontbench roles.

Former Treasury minister Andrew Griffith has been reported to be in contention for the shadow chancellor job, while other potential frontbenchers include former energy security secretary Claire Coutinho and interim shadow culture secretary Julia Lopez.

But one appointment emerged on Sunday night without an official announcement after interim chief whip Stuart Andrew revealed he was being replaced by Essex MP Dame Rebecca Harris.

Dame Rebecca, who has represented Castle Point since 2010, has been a whip since 2018.

It is understood that Ms Badenoch wants her team in place before she holds her first shadow cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

But it is not clear whether there will be a new shadow education secretary in time for education questions in the Commons on Monday afternoon.

The announcement of the new shadow cabinet follows Ms Badenoch’s victory over former immigration minister Robert Jenrick in the Tory leadership race on Saturday.

In her first media appearance since that victory, she told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg that she would tell “hard truths” to the country and her party.

But she drew criticism for suggesting that the Partygate scandal that saw Boris Johnson fined for breaking lockdown rules had been “overblown”.