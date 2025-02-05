Immigrants should face tougher hurdles for citizenship, says Badenoch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Immigrants should have to wait at least 15 years before they become eligible for British citizenship, the Conservatives have said.

Arguing that citizenship should only go to people who have shown “a real commitment” to Britain, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch urged the Government to make it harder for immigrants to secure permanent residency or a UK passport.

Mrs Badenoch said: “The Conservative Party is under new leadership. We’re going to tell the hard truths about immigration.

“The pace of immigration has been too quick and the numbers coming too high for meaningful integration. We need to slow down the track for citizenship. A UK passport should be a privilege not an automatic right.”

As well as calling for the amount of time immigrants must live in the UK before they are eligible for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) to be doubled from five years to 10, the Conservatives said those with ILR should have to wait five years rather than one before they could apply for citizenship.

The Conservatives also called for new conditions to be imposed on anyone applying for ILR.

This would include applicants having to show they had never claimed benefits or used social housing, had no criminal record, and would be a “net contributor” to the UK economy.

Most work visas come with a “no recourse to public funds” condition, preventing immigrants with those visas from claiming benefits or using social housing, and in many cases a criminal record will delay or prevent someone receiving ILR.

Many of the things they (the Conservatives) are saying already exist or are the reversal of policies they introduced themselves in recent years, a sign of how chaotic they are Home Office minister Dame Angela Eagle

In an interview with the BBC, Mrs Badenoch declined to put a figure on how much her proposal would cut immigration by, saying only it was “the right thing to do”.

The announcement, in which the party also called for tighter restrictions on who was eligible for ILR, comes as the Conservatives attempt to rebuild their support with a tough message on immigration.

It also comes as Parliament prepares to debate the Government’s Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill next week, which the Conservatives said should be amended to include their proposals.

Dame Angela Eagle, the minister for border security, said the Conservatives had “lost control of our borders” during their 14 years in power.

She said: “After 14 years of shameful Tory failure no one will take seriously anything they claim or promise now.

“Many of the things they are saying already exist or are the reversal of policies they introduced themselves in recent years, a sign of how chaotic they are.

“They had 14 years to get a grip of the system and instead they created chaos which Labour is now clearing up.”