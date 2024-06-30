What the papers say – July 1

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Football and politics have taken centre stage for Monday’s newspapers as the European Championships and General Election campaign enter their final stages.

Football wins out on the front of The Metro, Daily Star, Daily Mirror and The Sun which all focus on England’s 2-1 win over Slovakia after Jude Bellingham’s spectacular, stoppage-time equaliser.

Several papers look at the election in France, The Daily Telegraph, Financial Times and The Times all running with Marine Le Pen’s claim to victory and that her party has wiped out President Macron in the first round of voting.

In the latest from Westminster, the Daily Express splashes on Kemi Badenoch, who has claimed her heart “breaks” as Tory voters abandon the party in favour of Reform UK.

The Daily Mail calls for its readers not to “lock in Labour for a generation” in Thursday’s voting

The Guardian leads on Labour’s vow to restore public faith in politics by improving people’s lives if elected this Thursday.

Lastly, the i reports on warnings that the UK is heading for “stagnation” after the General Election.