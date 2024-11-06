Fact check: Defence spending was mentioned in autumn Budget

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Kemi Badenoch raised the issue of defence spending during her first Prime Minister’s Questions as leader of the Opposition on Wednesday November 6.

Referring to Sir Keir Starmer, she told the House of Commons: “His Chancellor’s Budget did not even mention defence.”

Evaluation

The autumn Budget speech given by Chancellor Rachel Reeves on October 30 made specific reference to the Government’s defence plans.

The facts

The official transcript of Rachel Reeves’ first Budget speech as Chancellor includes her announcement of an injection of money into the Ministry of Defence and her comment that “there is no more important job for Government than to keep our country safe”.

She added: “And as set out in our manifesto, we will set a path to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence at a future fiscal event.

“Today, I am announcing a total increase to the Ministry of Defence’s budget of £2.9 billion next year, ensuring the UK comfortably exceeds our Nato commitments and providing guaranteed military support to Ukraine of £3 billion per year, for as long as it takes.”

The Hansard archive of the Budget speech also contains the same section on defence spending.

Mrs Badenoch’s official spokesman told the PA news agency the Tory leader did not mislead the House with her claim about the contents of the Budget speech, adding: “If you look at the full context, she was referring to the fact that Labour have not set out their plans to get to 2.5%, and indeed it’s not just her saying that, the OBR have said significant spending ambitions on defence remain unfunded.”

Although Mrs Badenoch had been referring to the 2.5% of GDP commitment earlier in the exchange, Sir Keir immediately rejected her Budget claim, saying defence was “clear and central” to the Government’s spending commitments.

Labour has not set a timeline for when it will reach the target of 2.5% of GDP being spent on defence, in contrast to a Conservative promise in the party’s 2024 general election manifesto to achieve this by 2030.

Links

Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) – November 6 2024 (archived clip)

Autumn Budget 2024 speech – Gov.uk (archived)

Financial Statement and Budget Report – Hansard (archived)

The Conservative and Unionist Party Manifesto 2024 (archived)