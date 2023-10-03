Kemi Badenoch says leadership speculation unhelpful ahead of next election

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kemi Badenoch has sought to play down speculation about a leadership bid, urging party members not to indulge in “fantasy politics” ahead of the next election.

The Trade Secretary is seen to be among the leading contenders to replace Rishi Sunak as leader if the Conservatives lose the next election.

But appearing at a fringe event in Manchester hosted by The Spectator, she said media speculation about her ambitions was unhelpful.

Labour are coming for us. We need to stop messing around and get focused on winning the next election Kemi Badenoch

“We want you Kemi!” someone shouted from the floor during the event when host Fraser Nelson raised the prospect of her becoming Tory leader.

“It is a problem, because it makes people think you are not a team player… when actually the complete opposite is true.”

She said Rishi Sunak, who she praised as “unbelievably clever”, had faced the same problem as chancellor.

She urged party members against playing “fantasy politics” – but did not rule out another run at the leadership in the future.

“Labour are coming for us. We need to stop messing around and get focused on winning the next election,” she said.