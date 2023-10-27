Ken Bruce among those to receive honours at Buckingham Palace

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Veteran broadcaster Ken Bruce is among those receiving honours at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

The Scottish presenter, 72, will be made an MBE for his services to radio, autism awareness and charity.

Bruce left BBC Radio 2 in March, having presented his mid-morning programme for more than three decades, and began a new show on Greatest Hits Radio in April – taking with him his popular music quiz, PopMaster.

According to data from research body Rajar, Greatest Hits Radio appears to be enjoying a Bruce bounce, with the average audience now at 6.6 million – up 14% on the previous quarter, and more than double the 2.9 million listeners two years ago.

Bruce said he was “delighted” with the latest figures, adding: “It’s been an honour to share this new adventure with those that have made the switch, and talking of honours I have an appointment to keep this Friday, which explains why I’m not on air this week.”

After being named in the King’s birthday honours list in June, Bruce said he hoped it would help highlight the challenges facing autistic people, following his son’s diagnosis.

He said in a statement to the PA news agency: “This is a great surprise and privilege.

“I hope it might help highlight the many difficulties autistic people face.”

In 2009, Bruce released his autobiography Tracks Of My Years, speaking about his experience raising his autistic son Murray, who is non-verbal, with his third wife Kerith.

His Radio 2 show was famous for a number of segments including PopMaster, a quiz to test music knowledge which has run for 25 years; Tracks Of My Years, where a famous guest chooses their favourite records and The Piano Room, featuring live artists.

Education reform advocate Katharine Birbalsingh is among the other notable names being honoured at Buckingham Palace.

The headmistress of Michaela Community School in Wembley, London, is being made a CBE for services to education.

Other recipients of honours at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Friday include dance director Kathy Williams and Detective Superintendent Neil Pudney.