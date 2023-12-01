Ken Bruce transformed into Gingerbread Ken for his 2023 Christmas decoration

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ken Bruce has been transformed into Gingerbread Ken for his 2023 Christmas decoration.

The annual festive tradition has, in previous years, seen the 72-year-old radio host rendered as an elf, an angel, the Grinch, and even Father Christmas.

This year’s decoration, which is available for download online, is a gingerbread man that features the face of Bruce. Last year’s ornament was a Christmas tree called Ken Spruce.

Speaking about the 2023 Ken Bruce Christmas decoration, the Greatest Hits Radio host said: “Just when you thought they’d run out of Ken-related Christmas puns, another one comes along – and I think this might be the best yet!

“I can’t wait to see me – at least in gingerbread form – adorning the trees and mantlepieces of Greatest Hits Radio listeners up and down the land.

The former Radio Two stalwart said that 2023 “has been quite a year, so I’m looking forward to a wee Christmas break, a glass or two at Hogmanay and then back in the studio in 2024 for more greatest hits, special guests, and of course PopMaster”.

He added: “Wishing all my listeners a happy and peaceful festive season – thanks for tuning in.”

Christmas highlights on Greatest Hits Radio this year include Bruce’s Christmas Day slot from 10am to 1pm and a later appearance from 9 to 10pm where he will be in conversation with pop superstar Cher.

Also over the festive period, on the main station, Rick Wakeman will be joined by Simon Mayo on his Drivetime Show for the All Rick-Quest Keys-mass Christmas Show on Monday December 18.

Between Wednesday September 27 and New Years Eve, Mark Goodier will be celebrating five Years of Greatest Hits Radio by counting down the Top 500 songs of the 70s, 80s and 90s as voted for by listeners in 2023.

Greatest Hits Radio has also launched a digital radio station playing festive hits called Greatest Hits Radio Christmas.