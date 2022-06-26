In Pictures: Fans show little sign of fatigue on final day of Glastonbury

Diana Ross, Lorde and Kendrick Lamar were the big names closing the Worthy Farm event for 2022.

Sunday 26 June 2022 15:25
George Ezra plays a secret set on the John Peel stage at the Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)
George Ezra plays a secret set on the John Peel stage at the Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)

The fifth and final day of the Glastonbury Festival began with fans still buzzing about Sir Paul McCartney’s headline act of Saturday night.

With Diana Ross and Kendrick Lamar still to play at the giant event at Worthy Farm in Somerset, few of the 200,000 fans in attendance showed signs of fatigue, although some were slow to unzip their tents on Sunday morning.

It was a late start to the day for some fans after Sir Paul McCartney’s headlining set on Saturday night (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)
A young fan had ear protectors on for the brass music from the Black Dyke Band on Sunday afternoon (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)
A festival-goer wearing a face mask as part of their elaborate outfit (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)

At least toilet paper was still available on some of the camp sites after five days of festivities (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Pyramid Stage hosted an array of talent earlier in the day including Lorde, Elbow, Herbie Hancock, Ukrainian performers DakhaBrakha and the Black Dyke Band of brass instrumentalists.

Ukrainian folk quartet DakhaBrakha on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)
English rock band Sports Team performed on the John Peel stage on Sunday afternoon (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)
The Black Dyke Band also performed earlier in the day, showcasing their brass musicianship (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)
George Ezra played a secret set on the John Peel stage (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)
Herbie Hancock on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Almost four million people tuned in to watch Sir Paul McCartney’s history-making headline set with surprise guests Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen on Saturday night.

The show had a peak audience of 3.9 million and an average audience figure of 2.6 million on BBC One, the broadcaster said.

Sir Paul McCartney on stage during his Saturday night headline appearance at the Glastonbury Festival (MJ Kim/MPL Communications Ltd/PA)
(PA Media)
Dave Grohl joined Sir Paul in his first stage appearance since the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins (MJ Kim/2022 MPL Communications/PA)
(PA Media)

