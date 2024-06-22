Lady Gabriella Kingston left ‘deeply touched’ after service for late husband

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A service of celebration for the life of Lady Gabriella Windsor’s late husband has been held in Kensington, west London.

In late February, the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent was left bereaved when Thomas Kingston, 45, died from a “catastrophic head injury”.

Close friends and family of Mr Kingston, including some members of the royal family, attended the service at St Mary Abbots church on Saturday.

The King and Queen, and the Prince and Princess of Wales were not present.

A spokesperson for the family said: “Lady Gabriella and the Kingston family have been deeply touched by the outpouring of love, kindness and support they have received over the past difficult months.

“They were grateful today for the chance to celebrate – and give thanks for – the life of a wonderful man, among so many of those who knew and loved him too.”

Earlier this week, Lady Gabriella, the King’s second cousin, was hugged by Zara Tindall during a day at Royal Ascot after she joined the traditional carriage procession.

It was her first major appearance since the death of Mr Kingston.