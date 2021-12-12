Gun recovered from scene of fatal shooting

The police watchdog confirmed it has opened an investigation into the incident in Kensington on Saturday.

Sophie Corcoran
Sunday 12 December 2021 13:46
Police at the scene in Kensington, west London, where a man died after suffering gunshot wounds in an incident involving armed officers (Aaron Chown/PA)
Police at the scene in Kensington, west London, where a man died after suffering gunshot wounds in an incident involving armed officers (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

A gun has been recovered from the scene in west London where a man was shot and killed.

Officers received reports that a man with a firearm had been seen in a bank and bookmakers near Marloes Road in Kensington before the shooting on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a man being shot three times in a taxi before being “dragged out” and arrested in Kensington Road.

A taxi and a police tent erected in the middle of a cordon in Kensington High Street (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched an investigation into what happened during the incident.

In a statement on Sunday, the watchdog said a non-police issue firearm had been recovered from the scene.

It said: “At around 3.19pm yesterday afternoon (Saturday 12 December), police responded to reports of a man with a firearm on Marloes Road, W8.

“The man was seen to enter a car and armed police stopped the vehicle at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate.

“Shots were fired and a man sustained gunshot wounds. The London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance were called but, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“After being notified of the incident by the MPS (Metropolitan Police Service), we sent investigators to the scene and the post-incident procedure to start gathering evidence.

“What appears to be a non-police issue firearm has been recovered from the scene. Our thoughts are with everyone affected.”

