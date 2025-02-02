Palace to no longer release details of Princess of Wales’s outfits – reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kensington Palace will no longer routinely release details of the Princess of Wales’s outfits from her royal engagements, it has been reported.

Kate has been frustrated by a perceived focus on her style rather than the substance of her work, according to the Sunday Times.

The newspaper reported that Kensington Palace may still issue details on outfits or jewellery worn for important state and family events, despite the changes in relation to other public engagements.

The palace has in the past frequently issued information to the media on the clothes and jewellery worn by Kate.

Brands have often received a boost from the so-called “Kate effect” after their lines are worn by the royal.

A Kensington Palace source told the Sunday Times: “There is an absolute feeling that it is not about what the princess is wearing.

“She wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting.

“There will always be an appreciation of what the princess is wearing from some of the public and she gets that.

“But do we need to be officially always saying what she is wearing? No. The style is there but it’s about the substance.”

Kensington Palace did not issue details of Kate’s outfit to the media during two recent engagements in south Wales.

Kate made a solo visit on Thursday, meeting youngsters at the Ty Hafan Children’s Hospice.

The princess, who confirmed last month she is in remission from cancer, has become patron of the hospice as she continues her gradual return to public duties.

Kate also visited the Welsh knitwear and sock manufacturer Corgi in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire to shine a light on British industry.

The report comes as Kate launches a new initiative aimed at developing the nation’s “social and emotional skills” to alleviate the human cost from a world sometimes filled with “mistrust and misunderstanding”.

Kate’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood has published the Shaping Us Framework aimed at increasing awareness of these soft or life skills to inspire action across society.