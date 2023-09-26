Canterbury Cathedral lit up with spectacular light display

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Canterbury Cathedral has been lit up with a spectacular light display as part of an immersive art installation bringing to life paintings and artwork from the Renaissance.

The cathedral is hosting Luxmuralis: Renaissance, an art installation which uses moving light displays to highlight the iconic building’s architecture while immersing visitors in paintings and artwork from the Renaissance period.

Founded in 597 AD, the Kent cathedral is welcoming the event as an opening to this year’s Canterbury Festival.

Organisers say the light show will allow visitors to “journey into the Renaissance world through the eyes of the artists and creatives of that time”.

The Renaissance was a time of major transformation in the world, through cultural, artistic, political and economic growth from the 14th to the 17th century.

Some of the greatest thinkers emerged through this period, changing the world forever.

The stunning art installation, will take 45 minutes for visitors to tour, and will include original soundscapes composed by David Harper and projections created by sculptor Peter Walker, organisers say.