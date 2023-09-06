Tributes paid to dog walker found dead who was a ‘trailblazer in life’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A missing dog walker who was found dead in Kent has been described as an “amazing” artist and a “trailblazer in life” by her family.

Claire Knights, from Upstreet, near Canterbury, was reported a high-risk missing person on Wednesday August 23, and was discovered dead by her family between St Nicholas at Wade and Minnis Bay, while they were carrying out searches for her on Friday August 25.

It is believed Ms Knights, 54, had been walking her white and brown spaniel, called Zebulon, from the village to the Minnis Bay area of Birchington.

A family statement released by Kent Police said: “Claire was a loving mum, partner, daughter and sister. An amazing contemporary artist, a trailblazer in life.

“She loved animals and in particular her springer spaniel, Zebulon.

“We, the family, are struggling to come to terms with the fact she is no longer with us. We wish to thank friends and the community for their active support and kind words.”

Art school, The Margate School, also paid tribute to Ms Knights last week.

In a statement on August 29, it said: “She was an outstanding and exceptional artist, whose work reflected her complex, loving nature.

“Her sculptural work had elements of humour and wit alongside the determination.”

Kent Police officers are conducting a murder investigation, and arrested a man in his 20s from Margate on August 24, who is being assessed by medical professionals.

In the opening of Ms Knights’ inquest, coroner Catherine Wood said the initial given cause of death was blunt-force injury and drowning.

Ms Wood added that Ms Knights’ death was “violent or unnatural” and that the inquest was suspended as the criminal inquiry continues.