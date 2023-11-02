In Pictures: Storm Ciaran unleashes havoc across battered Britain

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thursday’s stormy weather started as it meant to go on during the early hours as the heavy wind and rain of Storm Ciaran caused crashing waves in coastal areas of southern England.

Travel was heavily disrupted later in the morning as roads and rail tracks were blocked with fallen debris and flights were cancelled.

The Channel Islands and the southern coast of England have suffered the most.

No matter how bad the weather gets, though, dogs still need walking.