In Pictures: Storm Ciaran unleashes havoc across battered Britain

Parts of the UK have been left devastated by strong winds, heavy rain and flooding.

PA Reporters
Thursday 02 November 2023 12:12
Vehicles are driven along a flooded road in Yapton, West Sussex (Joe Sene/PA)
(PA Wire)

Thursday’s stormy weather started as it meant to go on during the early hours as the heavy wind and rain of Storm Ciaran caused crashing waves in coastal areas of southern England.

Travel was heavily disrupted later in the morning as roads and rail tracks were blocked with fallen debris and flights were cancelled.

The Channel Islands and the southern coast of England have suffered the most.

No matter how bad the weather gets, though, dogs still need walking.

