Eminem, Ice Cube among the Duchess of Kent’s favourite rappers

The Duchess of Kent has revealed her fondness for rap music, with Eminem and Ice Cube among her favourite artists in the genre.

In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, the 89-year-old said she has an open mind when it comes to music.

“I’ll listen to anything,” she told the paper.

Eminem is one of the Duchess of Kent’s favourite rappers (Jeremy Deputat/ Supersonic PR/ PA Media) (PA Media)

“I just love music. Something that catches my ear on the radio – I don’t really listen to records.

“If it makes my feet tap then I’m happy.”

Although the duchess admitted she does not “know all (the) names” of rappers, she had a fondness for the Lose Yourself singer as well as the former N.W.A member.

“I even like beat boxing,” the duchess added.