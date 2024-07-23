Jump to content

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in Kent

A man in his 40s is in a ‘serious’ condition in hospital, Kent Police said.

Harry Stedman
Tuesday 23 July 2024 23:36
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Kent Police said (Alamy/PA)

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Kent.

Another man in his 40s is in a “serious” condition in hospital, Kent Police said.

Officers were called around 5.55pm on Tuesday to a report of a serious assault in Sally Port Gardens, Gillingham.

The victim suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is currently described as serious.

Kent Police said on X, formerly Twitter, that the man had been airlifted to hospital.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, the force said.

The incident occurred near to Brompton Barracks, the headquarters of the British Army’s 1 Royal School of Military Engineering Regiment.

A cordon is currently in place at the scene and an ongoing police presence will be in the area.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it was aware of the incident but declined to comment until the identity of the victim was confirmed.

