Canterbury Cathedral hosts first pancake race in decades for Shrove Tuesday

Staff including the Dean of Canterbury Cathedral, Very Reverend Dr David Monteith, took part in the festivities in the cathedral precincts.

Anahita Hossein-Pour
Tuesday 13 February 2024 16:24
The Very Reverend Dr David Monteith, Dean of Canterbury Cathedral (second from right) takes part in a Shrove Tuesday pancake race with members of the clergy at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent. Picture date: Tuesday February 13, 2024.
The Very Reverend Dr David Monteith, Dean of Canterbury Cathedral (second from right) takes part in a Shrove Tuesday pancake race with members of the clergy at Canterbury Cathedral in Kent. Picture date: Tuesday February 13, 2024.
(PA Wire)

Canterbury Cathedral has hosted its first pancake race of the 21st century this Shrove Tuesday.

Members of the public were invited to the cathedral precincts for the free event, which it is hoped will become an annual tradition, with medals for first, second and third place.

Staff including the Dean of Canterbury Cathedral, Very Reverend Dr David Monteith, also took part in the festivities, which involved fast walking while flipping pancakes to the finish line.

Lay clerk David Wilcock won the clergy race, followed closely by canon precentor the Rev Wendy Dalrymple.

Dr Monteith said: “Today is Shrove Tuesday – the day before Lent starts in the Christian tradition. So, on this day we use up all the goodies left from the fridge – and that’s why we have pancakes.

“We had a great first pancake race this morning, with lots of staff members running – and visitors to the cathedral ran in the races in the afternoon. My advice is: don’t go running in a cassock!”

Pancake enthusiasts could also book their spot to enjoy a freshly cooked pancake from the cathedral’s community studio, prepared by professional chefs.

Cathedral staff understand this is the first time the races have been run there in the 21st century.

