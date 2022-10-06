Dog run over and killed after men try to steal owner’s phone

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Three men attempted to rob a dog walker before running over and killing one of his pets.

Kent Police said the incident happened at about 10.45pm on Monday as the man was walking his twin dogs in London Road, West Kingsdown, Kent.

A grey Ford EcoSport drove past the man before turning around, driving back on the wrong side of the road and stopping next to him.

The force said the driver demanded the dog walker hand over his mobile phone, while two more men got out of the car holding weapons.

He ran from the men but lost hold of one of his dog’s leads.

The dog, 11-month-old cockapoo Milo, ran to a nearby pavement where it was then hit by the Ford and died at the scene.

The car then drove off towards the M25.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/191975/22.

Detectives are also asking drivers with dashcam and residents with CCTV to check for footage that may help them.