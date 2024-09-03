Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man arrested over murder of 82-year-old woman dies in hospital, police say

The woman was pronounced dead and the man was taken to a local hospital in a serious condition, also with injuries consistent with stab wounds.

Anahita Hossein-Pour
Tuesday 03 September 2024 17:08
Kent Police confirmed the death of the 24-year-old man days after they were called to a house where an 82-year-old woman died at the scene (Peter Byrne/PA)
Kent Police confirmed the death of the 24-year-old man days after they were called to a house where an 82-year-old woman died at the scene (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

A man who had been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 82-year-old woman was stabbed has also died, police have said.

Kent Police confirmed the 24-year-old’s death days after police were called to a disturbance at an address in Bright Ridge, Southborough, shortly before 11pm on Saturday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was arrested and taken to a local hospital in a serious condition, also with injuries consistent with stab wounds.

He died in hospital on Tuesday, the force said.

A Kent Police spokesperson added: “An investigation into both deaths will now be led by the coroner. Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate will assist the coronial process.

“Both of those involved were known to each other and police are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

