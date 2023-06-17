Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man charged with attempted murder after Pc stabbed

The officer was airlifted to hospital with stab wounds reportedly caused by a pair of scissors.

Lauren Shirreff
Saturday 17 June 2023 09:32
A police car parked outside a house on Albion Place, Maidstone (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)
A police car parked outside a house on Albion Place, Maidstone (Anahita Hossein-Pour/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was stabbed in Maidstone.

Robert Jenner, 48, of Albion Place, Maidstone, will appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Kent Police said.

The officer, a police constable in his 50s, was airlifted to London with serious injuries but has since been discharged from hospital.

His injuries, reportedly caused by a pair of scissors, occurred at around 8pm on Thursday when officers attended a property in Albion Place, the force said.

Kent Police deputy chief constable Peter Ayling said the incident showed that “policing can, at times, be dangerous and unpredictable”.

Recommended

He added: “Our thoughts are with the officer and his family at this time.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in