Police warning to water gun users not to ’cause alarm or distress’ to public

Police officers have found water guns being mistaken for “viable weapons” as they are warning users to “cool off and have fun” responsibly.

Kent Police neighbourhood officers have seen a spike in water pistol-related incidents during the last month of warm weather, and are issuing a warning after anti-social behaviour with high-powered toys in Swale.

On Thursday June 22, a group of teenagers using water guns disrupted trade at a bakery in Sittingbourne High Street.

On other occasions, Kent Police said water pistols in the area have caused “alarm and distress” for being mistaken as real weapons, which has prompted firearms investigations by the force, “which take up valuable time and resources”.

Anyone choosing to use water guns should ensure that they are not intentionally, or unintentionally, causing alarm or upset to others Kent Police

Police Sergeant Ryan Chase, from the Swale community safety unit, has told members of the public to only use water guns that look like weapons on private property and not in public, and that it is a criminal offence to cause public distress with imitation firearms.

He added: “We appreciate that the longer, hotter days and approaching summer holidays may see people engaging in water fights to cool off and have fun.

“Anyone choosing to use water guns should ensure that they are not intentionally, or unintentionally, causing alarm or upset to others…

“If needs be, dispersal orders will be put in place to give officers more power to tackle anti-social behaviour and move groups on who continue to cause a nuisance.”

Concerns about anti-social behaviour can be reported to Kent Police online or by calling 999 if a crime is in progress.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.